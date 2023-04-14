Dairy farm explosion injures 1 person, kills 18,000 cattle

An explosion at a dairy farm within the Texas Panhandle that seriously injured one particular person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle used to be the deadliest barn hearth recorded for the reason that Animal Welfare Institute started monitoring the fires

DIMMITT, Texas — An explosion at a dairy farm within the Texas Panhandle that seriously injured one particular person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle is the deadliest barn hearth recorded for the reason that Animal Welfare Institute started monitoring the fires.

Castro County Sheriff Salvador Rivera has mentioned the Monday hearth and explosion at Southfork Dairy Farm close to Dimmitt used to be most probably led to by way of overheated apparatus and could be investigated by way of state hearth marshals.

“This would be the most deadly fire involving cattle in the past decade, since we started tracking that in 2013,” institute spokesperson Marjorie Fishman mentioned Thursday.

The institute additionally tracks barn fires that kill different farm animals, together with poultry, pigs, goats and sheep.

“The deadliest barn fire overall since we began tracking in 2013 … was a fire … at Hi-Grade Egg Producers North, Manchester, Indiana, which killed 1 million chickens,” consistent with Fishman.

A 2022 file by way of the institute famous “several instances in which 100,000 to 400,000 chickens were killed in a single fire.”

A telephone name to South Fork Dairy rang unanswered on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the state insurance coverage division, which oversees the fireplace marshals’ place of work, mentioned best that the fireplace is below investigation and referred inquiries to Rivera, who didn’t in an instant go back telephone requires remark Thursday.

Insurance division spokesperson Gardner Selby declined remark at the injured particular person’s situation.

Dimmitt is ready 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Amarillo and 50 miles east of the New Mexico border.