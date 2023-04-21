Dad arrested for neglect after 9-year-old brings meth to school, authorities say

A person from Pinellas Park, Florida is now going through fees of kid neglect after his 9-year-old son introduced two baggage of meth to faculty on Thursday, in accordance to the sheriff’s place of job.

The younger kid knowledgeable his trainer that his father had put the ingredients in his backpack, and authorities examined the baggage and showed that they contained meth.

The father, Joseph Dombrowsky, elderly 49, instructed detectives that he had no wisdom of ways the baggage of meth ended up in his son’s backpack. However, it used to be found out that Dombrowsky had used meth and ecstasy the former weekend and had in the past been arrested on drug trafficking fees.

The kid later printed to detectives that he discovered the baggage in his backpack whilst looking for sweet.

Dombrowsky has since been arrested and brought to Pinellas County Jail with out incident.