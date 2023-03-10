DA refutes claims that ‘Rust’ gun was destroyed

Prosecutors within the felony trial towards Alec Baldwin and the armorer concerned within the capturing demise of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins refuted claims via the protection that the gun used within the incident was destroyed.

Baldwin’s attorney, Alex Spiro, advised the courtroom right through a standing convention on Thursday that “the firearm in this case that’s a great subject of it, and was destroyed by the state.”

“So that’s obviously an issue and we’re going to have to see that firearm or what’s left of it,” Spiro stated.

However, a couple of hours later, Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, launched a observation clarifying the standing of the weapon and stated it had no longer been destroyed.

“The defense’s unexpected statement in the status hearing today that the gun had been destroyed by the state may be a reference to a statement in the FBI’s July 2022 firearms testing report that said damage was done to internal components of the gun during the FBI’s functionality testing. However, the gun still exists and can be used as evidence,” Brewer stated within the observation.

The weapon was is to be had for the protection to check, she added.

A supply with regards to the protection advised ABC News that the weapon’s harm was “very problematic,” since this can be a key piece of proof that ended in involuntary manslaughter fees towards Baldwin

Baldwin has pleaded no longer to blame to the fees and is watching for trial, in conjunction with the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was additionally charged with involuntary manslaughter.

During Thursday’s convention, Judge Mary Sommer set a date of May 3 for the initial listening to within the case. Prosecutors introduced an inventory of 46 conceivable witnesses, and each Baldwin and Guitierrez-Reed will attend in individual.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for the unbiased Western on the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. Hutchins was shot and killed when Baldwin was practising with a Colt .45 revolver. Director Joel Souza was additionally injured within the capturing.

Several court cases were filed in reference to the capturing, together with a wrongful demise go well with filed via Hutchins’ circle of relatives. They reached a agreement with Baldwin and manufacturers in October.

First assistant director David Halls agreed to plead no contest to the fee of negligent use of a perilous weapon. The plea settlement is pending a pass judgement on’s approval, prosecutors have stated.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this document.