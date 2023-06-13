Custody battle emerges over children who survived plane crash and 40 days in Colombia’s Amazon rainforest

Relatives of 4 children who survived a plane crash adopted by means of 40 days by myself in Colombia’s Amazon rainforest are reportedly preventing for custody of the siblings.

Astrid Caceres, director of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), advised a Bogota-based radio station {that a} caseworker has been assigned to the children on the request in their maternal grandparents, who are vying for custody with the daddy of the 2 youngest siblings. The company has now not dominated out that the children and their mom could have skilled home abuse, consistent with Caceres.

“We are going to talk, investigate, learn a little about the situation,” Caceres said in an interview with BLU Radio on Monday. “The most important thing at this moment is the children’s health, which is not only physical but also emotional.”

This handout photograph launched by means of the Colombian Air Force on June 9, 2023, displays contributors of the Military Forces of Colombia checking one of the vital 4 Indigenous children, who had been discovered alive after being misplaced for 40 days in the Amazon rainforest following a plane crash, as they're transported from San Jose del Guaviare to Bogota. Colombian Air Force/AFP by means of Getty Images

The 4 Huitoto Indigenous children — ranging in age from 1 to 13 — had been touring with their mom from the Amazonian village of Araracuara to the city of San Jose del Guaviare by means of a Cessna single-engine propeller plane on May 1 when the pilot declared an emergency because of engine failure. The airplane, which used to be wearing a complete of 7 folks, disappeared from the radar because it used to be flying over the rainforest, consistent with the Civil Aviation Authority of Colombia.

The Military Forces of Colombia deployed greater than 100 infantrymen with sniffer canine to look the world, finding the plane wreckage in the dense jungle in Caqueta a number of days later. Three adults, together with the pilot and the children’s mom, had been discovered useless whilst the 4 siblings, who survived the crash, had been lacking, government mentioned.

On June 9, after greater than a month of intense seek efforts, the siblings had been discovered alive in the rainforest simply 3 kilometers (not up to 2 miles) from the crash web site. They had been due to this fact taken to a medical institution in San Jose del Guaviare prior to being transferred to an army medical institution in the Colombian capital of Bogota, the place they continue to be and are anticipated to stick for a number of extra days as they proceed to get better. Authorities described the children as being in excellent situation taking into consideration their ordeal, albeit susceptible.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s kid coverage company, ICBF, is interviewing members of the family to decide who will have to take care of the siblings. The youngest is in in depth care “not due to any serious condition but for closer monitoring due to her age,” Caceres advised BLU Radio.