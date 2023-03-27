Monday, March 27, 2023
Curbside composting returns for Queens residents

NEW YORK — Curbside composting returns Monday for Queens residents. 

The pilot program started ultimate October however went on pause throughout the iciness. Within 3 months, town stated it accrued just about 11 million kilos of waste. 

The program might be expanded to different boroughs via the tip of the yr, and residents will not be required to enroll. Food scraps and backyard waste may also be positioned in a bin outdoor, the place they are going to be accrued. 

Additional compost packing containers may also be positioned across the town. 

