Cubs call up Matt Mervis, an undrafted slugging first baseman, as Eric Hosmer struggles at the plate

The Chicago Cubs have introduced that Matt Mervis, their left-handed first base prospect, might be referred to as up to the crew. Mervis moved abruptly via the minors after going undrafted in 2020, and he’s going to be beginning for the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, batting 7th. In a corresponding transfer, Edwin Ríos has been optioned to Triple-A.

Mervis, who was once a tumbler all the way through his freshman and sophomore years at Duke, began taking common at-bats all the way through his remaining two years. He went undrafted in the truncated 2020 draft (which best had 5 rounds) and was once in a while picked up via the Cubs. For maximum of the 2021 season, Mervis performed with Class A Myrtle Beach. Last season, he performed in 27 High-A video games, 53 in Double-A, and 57 in Triple-A. In his 137 overall video games, he hit .309/.379/.606, with 40 doubles, 36 homers, 116 RBI, and 92 runs.

Though Mervis was once an issue of hype in Cubs’ fan communities this season, the Cubs introduced in veterans Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini, which despatched Mervis again to Triple-A. This season, Mervis has hit .286/.402/.560, with seven doubles, six homers, 27 RBI, and 27 runs in 24 video games in Triple-A. So a long way, he has nearly as many walks as strikeouts, and he has even hit .300/.482/.700 towards southpaws (even if the pattern dimension of 27 plate appearances is small.)

Mervis has been praised via prospect knowledgeable R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, who thinks that he has a possibility of spending vital time in the majors this season. Anderson famous that Mervis had a .977 OPS in 57 Triple-A video games at the finish of remaining yr, appearing above-average power and a talent for hitting right-handers. Anderson believes that even though Mervis would best turn out to be a platoon participant at best possible, his good fortune would nonetheless be an spectacular fulfillment in keeping with the undeniable fact that he joined the Cubs as an undrafted loose agent.

Although it is unclear whether or not the Cubs will put into effect a directly platoon with Hosmer, who bats left, he has best hit .250/.294/.363 (78 OPS+) up to now this season. Because the Cubs would probably not be calling up Mervis simply to have him sit down on the bench, he may just finish up changing Hosmer as the beginning first baseman. Hosmer may just nonetheless play from time to time or turn out to be a bench participant on the crew, however it is usually imaginable that the Cubs may unencumber him. Regardless of what occurs with Hosmer, the long term seems brilliant for Mervis and the Cubs’ lineup.

The Cubs have misplaced 5 in their remaining six video games and are these days on a dropping streak, so including Mervis into the combine might be a welcome trade for the Cubs and their lovers.