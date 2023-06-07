Cuba Gooding Jr. settles lawsuit with woman who accused him of rape

Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled his lawsuit with a woman who accused him of raping her in a New York City lodge room 10 years in the past.

The agreement comes as jury variety was once about to start Tuesday in a federal civil trial that can have led to the actor to pay tens of millions in damages had the jury sided with the woman.

The plaintiff were in the hunt for $6 million in damages. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

- Advertisement -

“I have no comment at this time,” the woman’s legal professional, Gloria Allred, mentioned according to an e-mail via ABC News.

Cuba Gooding Jr. at NYS Supreme Court for sentencing, Oct. 13, 2022 in New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images, FILE - Advertisement -

The woman mentioned she met the actor in a Greenwich Village eating place in August 2013 whilst having dinner with a pal. According to her lawsuit, Gooding invited the woman to the Mercer Hotel, the place he was once staying, for beverages, and requested her to sign up for him in his room whilst he modified garments.

The Oscar winner allegedly placed on tune, “took a position between her and the hotel room door,” after which began undressing, the lawsuit mentioned.

The woman mentioned that as she attempted to depart, Gooding “blocked her from the door and pushed her onto the bed,” in step with the lawsuit.

- Advertisement -

The woman advised Gooding “no” more than one instances, “but he wouldn’t stop” touching her, the lawsuit mentioned.

Gooding then allegedly “aggressively removed Plaintiff’s underwear” and raped her, and allegedly raped her a 2nd time a twinkling of an eye later, the lawsuit mentioned.

Gooding denied the allegations and mentioned the stumble upon was once consensual.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. seems in court docket, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Alec Tabak/Pool by the use of AP, FILE

The pass judgement on dominated that 3 different girls who have accused Gooding of sexual abuse could be allowed to testify on the trial.

“The prior acts are sufficiently similar to Plaintiff’s allegations because all involve sudden sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults connected with the Defendant and victims’ presence in social settings prominently featuring drinking like festivals, bars, nightclubs and restaurants,” Judge Paul Crotty wrote.

Last yr, Gooding have shyed away from jail via pleading to blame in a state crook case that accused him of groping a number of girls. After pleading to blame to a misdemeanor, the actor underwent alcohol and behavioral counseling, and he was once then allowed to withdraw that to blame plea. He as a substitute pleaded to blame to a non-criminal harassment violation, which cleared his file, The Associated Press reported.