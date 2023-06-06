Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil sex abuse case

Comment in this tale Comment

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has reached a agreement over accusations that he raped a girl in a New York lodge, in step with court docket data reported by means of the Associated Press on Tuesday, heading off a tribulation that was once to start the similar day. The Oscar-winning "Jerry Maguire" actor have been sued for $6 million in damages by means of a girl who says he persuaded her to prevent at his Manhattan lodge room in 2013 so he may get modified for a social day trip, then driven her to the mattress and raped her.

Gooding’s attorneys declare that the sex was consensual and that the lady had bragged about having sex with a celeb, the AP reported.

The agreement got here simply ahead of a tribulation was once set to start in a New York federal court docket. Jury variety was once slated to begin Tuesday morning, however a calendar replace for the court docket printed the trial was once canceled as a result of “the parties have resolved the matter,” in step with the AP.

Attorney Gloria Allred, some of the attorneys representing the accuser, recognized most effective as Jane Doe within the lawsuit, declined to remark. Gooding's attorneys didn't instantly reply to requests for remark.

The lady have been pursuing the case anonymously, however final week Judge Paul Crotty dominated that she would wish to divulge her title on the trial, in step with the AP. The pass judgement on additionally stated that he would permit 3 girls to testify that they confronted “sudden” or tried sexual attacks after assembly Gooding, who has confronted an identical accusations from dozens of ladies.

One of the ones girls alleged that Gooding touched her with out consent at New York’s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in 2019. The actor was once arrested in June 2019 over the topic and pleaded no longer in charge to a misdemeanor fee.

In April 2022, Gooding pleaded in charge to forcibly touching a girl on the Lavo nightclub in New York in 2018 the place, he stated, he "kissed the waitress on her lips" with out her consent.