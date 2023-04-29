Cross-Bay Ferry marks another single-season ridership record

The Cross-Bay Ferry has introduced that it has damaged its single-season ridership record for the second one yr in a row with 62,130 riders, one month previous to the top of its 2022-2023 season. To commemorate this success, The Cross-Bay Ferry stunned the record-breaking rider, Abram Fisher, on his 11:30 a.m. adventure from Tampa to St. Petersburg with a celebratory rite. “The ferry has done it again, and we thank Abram for helping us mark this moment,” mentioned Matt Miller, president HMS Ferries, who function The Cross-Bay Ferry. Despite dealing with weather-related delays at first of the season, the ferry continues to attract in each locals and vacationers.

The Cross Bay Ferry

Fisher won complimentary tickets for the approaching 2023-2024 ferry season and items from native companies taking part within the ferry’s group spouse program. The Cross-Bay Ferry has already surpassed its 2021-2022 season record and reached over 300,000 riders because it began working in 2016, leaving a month for brand spanking new data to be made. The remaining day of provider for the season can be May 28, 2023, and you’ll be able to to find information in regards to the ferry’s time table and price ticket buying on their site or on the price ticket cubicles positioned on the ferry docks close to the Tampa Convention Center and the St. Petersburg Vinoy Basin.

Visit The Cross Bay Ferry’s website for extra information.