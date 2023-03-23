Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped men’s international player ever

Cristiano Ronaldo has damaged the document for many international appearances within the historical past of men’s soccer.
The Portugal striker earned his 197th cap as he began Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier towards Liechtenstein, transferring him transparent of Kuwait legend Bader Al-Mutawa, who held the former document with 196.
“Records are my motivation,” Ronaldo informed journalists at the day prior to the sport. “I wish to develop into the most-capped player in historical past. That would make me proud.
“But it does not prevent there. I nonetheless wish to be referred to as up very ceaselessly.”
Now 38, Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal back in August 2003 at just 18 years old, coming off the bench to replace the legendary Luis Figo in a friendly victory over Kazakhstan.
After a brief return to the Under-21 side, Ronaldo quickly established himself as a permanent feature of the senior team and has gone on to enjoy a legendary career which has also seen him break the record for most goals in men’s international football.
Ronaldo has a long way to go, however, if he is to break the all-time international appearance across both men’s and women’s football. United States legend Kristine Lilly currently holds the honour with a whopping 354 appearances for her country.
|
Player
|
Caps
|
Nation
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
197
|
Portugal
|
Bader Al-Mutawa
|
196
|
Kuwait
|
Soh Chin Ann
|
195
|
Malaysia
|
Ahmed Hassan
|
184
|
Egypt
|
Ahmed Kano
|
183
|
Oman
|
Sergio Ramos
|
180
|
Spain
|
Andres Guardado
|
179
|
Mexico
|
Mohamed Al-Deayea
|
178
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Claudio Suarez
|
177
|
Mexico
|
Gianluigi Buffon
|
176
|
Italy