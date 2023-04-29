Crisis Center opens new sexual assault services location in Ruskin

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has introduced the growth of its services via a new location in the southern a part of Hillsborough County. According to Mayra Espinosa, a nurse ambassador and sexual assault nurse examiner, 15% of ultimate yr’s assessments have been carried out in the south shore county, highlighting the desire for a new middle. Currently, the one qualified rape disaster middle is positioned on the Crisis Center’s central location in North Tampa, which creates an important barrier for people in search of the aid of the southern a part of the county.

The new middle in Ruskin goals to supply higher and easy provider to the group. By opening the new location, the Crisis Center plans to make sure that no person has to stand a disaster by myself. Clara Reynolds, the President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, identified that the space to the in the past to be had location might be too some distance for many of us. Therefore, the new middle in the southern area will lend a hand to cater to the rising group.

- Advertisement - WFTS

The southern area of Hillsborough County is these days experiencing vital enlargement, with seven of the highest ten fastest-growing zip codes in the realm between 2010 and 2020. The Crisis Center recognizes that many people transferring and staying in this group lacked get right of entry to to essential services, making the new location an important leap forward for the group.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office additionally contributed to the new location’s release via donating linens and garments for sufferers whose garments and bedding have been accumulated all over the proof assortment procedure. According to Espinosa, the Crisis Center supplies loose services 24 hours an afternoon in each English and Spanish, getting rid of any language obstacles for people in search of services.

- Advertisement -

The new Crisis Center location in southern Hillsborough County will start offering services on Monday, May 1st, from 7:00 am. The new middle is positioned at 201 14th Avenue Southeast in Ruskin.