Crime Stoppers searching for gunman who shot up home last month

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers wishes the help of the general public to spot the suspect focused on a drive-by taking pictures at the West Side. The incident came about within the early hours of May 1 at a place of abode situated within the 100 block of Aztec Alley.

According to the police record, a white sedan that used to be heading against the east pulled up to the home, and a person from the car unleashed a couple of rounds. Fortunately, each a 51-year-old and a 35-year-old lady, who have been citizens of the home, escaped with none accidents.

As in line with police assets, the automobile in query quickly sped clear of the world prior to any officials may just achieve the spot. However, the government are soliciting for somebody with further information at the topic to touch Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP).

Moreover, a money praise of up to $5,000 is also supplied for any nameless tip that might lend a hand result in the suspect’s apprehension. If stuck, the accused might be charged with fatal behavior – firearm.

