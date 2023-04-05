Crime Stoppers of South Texas members attend training course – Alice Echo News Journal

Staff

[email protected]

GALVESTON – Members of Crime Stoppers of South Texas took a elementary 16-hour Crime Stoppers training course Monday and Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The training used to be hosted by means of Galveston County Crime Stoppers so non-profit organizations round Texas may certify and recertify their members. The certification and recertification standing stay the organizations in just right status with the Texas Crime Stoppers.

“We want to thank everyone who supports Crime Stoppers of South Texas through donations and their volunteer work. Four board members were able to attend the Crime Stoppers Basic Course (16 hours) this week in order to keep our organization up to par in training. Special thanks to the Wyatts Foundation who has made it possible for our continuing training,” mentioned Ofelia Hunter, president of Crime Stoppers of South Texas.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit group that companions with regulation enforcement, media and the group in fixing crimes. Community members who’ve information on criminality could make an nameless tip to Crime Stoppers and most likely obtain a money praise.

- Advertisement -

The group started in 1976 in New Mexico when a theft became homicide used to be dedicated. Law enforcement wanted help to unravel the case after the investigation went chilly.

Currently, there are just about 143 Crime Stoppers organizations in Texas who attempt to assist regulation enforcement clear up crimes and stay the group nameless.

Crime Stoppers of South Texas has been in lifestyles for twenty years. The partnership between Crime Stoppers of South Texas, regulation enforcement and the group has been ready to unravel main crimes equivalent to homicide, stash homes stuffed with undocumented immigrants, huge housebreaking rings and lots of others.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who’ve information on criminality could make a report back to Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664-STOP (7867). All tipsters stay nameless and would possibly earn a money praise for his or her information.