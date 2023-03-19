Crime Stoppers needs your help locating kidnapping suspect

SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers want your help discovering a suspect in a kidnapping case.

According to officials, a sufferer was once strolling at the 5800 block of Wales close to Killarney Drive at the southeast facet of the city round midday on March 17 when a maroon SUV approached her.

The driving force of the SUV were given out of the automobile and attempted to position the sufferer throughout the again seat. She was once ready to yell and struggle again which alerted neighbors within the space, and the sufferer was once ready to break out.

Police say the suspect is 17 to 21 years outdated, and has darkish brown hair that reaches the highest of his ears, he is skinny, and blank shaven, and is between 5’5″ and 5’8″ tall.

He was once riding a Maroon 2009-2010 Nissan Murano.

If you have got any information that ends up in the identity and placement of the suspect liable for the tried kidnapping, it is advisable be rewarded with money.

Crime Stoppers would possibly pay as much as $5,000 for information which ends up in legal arrests on this crime.

To be eligible for a praise, guidelines will have to be submitted immediately to Crime Stoppers.

Calls and guidelines immediately to Crime Stoppers are nameless and information that ends up in an arrest of a legal perpetrator may well be eligible for a praise.

Crime Stoppers can pay rewards in money however just for nameless, crime-solving guidelines submitted immediately to Crime Stoppers and that worry information now not in the past supplied to or identified by way of legislation enforcement.

Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (210-224-7867).

