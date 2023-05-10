Crews battling fire at 2 Sunrise homes – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters are lately battling a fierce blaze in a Sunrise group that has affected two homes. The incident happened on Wednesday simply after 5:30 p.m. within the house of Northwest 62nd Terrace and twenty sixth Street. Aerial photos captured by way of 7Skyforce confirmed heavy flames and smoke emanating from probably the most properties following a fire that broke out in a shed and unfold to the adjoining homes. Fortunately, everybody within the properties used to be safely evacuated.

Crews have reportedly closed off part of the road close to the homes as they paintings to extinguish the flames.

As this can be a creating tale, extra information is anticipated quickly. Please keep tuned with WSVN.com and 7News for any updates.

