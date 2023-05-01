Crash injuring 2 in Davie leads to road closures, air rescue helicopter landing – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A two-vehicle crash at University Drive and Griffin Road in Broward County, Florida has resulted in road closures and an air rescue helicopter landing to delivery one sufferer to the medical institution. Two folks had been injured in the twist of fate, as showed through the Davie Police Department. A motive force suffered critical accidents and is being airlifted to the medical institution, whilst the second one sufferer is being transported through hearth rescue.

Following the crash, the northbound lanes between Griffin Road and Orange Drive had been closed, and the eastbound and westbound lanes of Griffin Road had been close down. Westbound lanes are closed between University Drive and Southwest 82nd Avenue, whilst the eastbound lanes are closed between University Drive and Southwest 76th Avenue. Motorists are being suggested to keep away from the world and to find change routes.

As the police proceed to examine the scene, commuters touring during the house can handiest use southbound lanes of University Drive. To head north, they’re suggested to take Pine Island Road to Nova Drive after which head eastward to University Drive. Another choice is to take Davie Road to Nova Drive after which head westbound to University Drive.

This incident must function a reminder to all the time workout warning whilst riding and apply visitors regulations. Stay tuned for additional updates in this creating tale through visiting WSVN.com and 7News.

