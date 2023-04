TAMPA, Fla. — Cleanup from an early morning crash on 50th Street North in Tampa is expected to ultimate several hours, in accordance to police.

A big overturned truck has the entire northbound lanes of 50th Street North, at twenty sixth Avenue East, closed. One southbound lane is open, police mentioned.

- Advertisement - WFTS

Officials are asking drivers to to find another course. Detours come with US-41 NB, East MLK Jr. Boulevard or forty ninth St.