CPS Energy offering free high-performance A/C tune-ups ahead of the summer season

SAN ANTONIO – As the climate heats up and summer approaches, CPS Energy is offering free high-performance air con (A/C) tune-ups to its consumers. Valued at $200, this carrier supplies consumers with a possibility to spice up their A/C efficiency and enhance cooling output via as much as 25%, as published in a press unencumber via CPS Energy.

Technicians will in moderation overview consumers’ HVAC programs and make tips about tactics to support their A/C potency and function.

Eligibility for this free carrier is proscribed to residential consumers dwelling in single-family houses inside CPS Energy’s carrier area who’ve recently operational central air conditioners which are no less than three hundred and sixty five days outdated. Non-ducted mini-splits and window A/C devices aren’t eligible for this carrier.

Customers who’ve already won a free high-performance A/C tune-up inside the previous 5 years aren’t eligible for this carrier.

During the tune-up, CPS Energy technicians might determine any important maintenance that require consideration to enhance A/C potency and function. While such maintenance shall be an extra price, consumers aren’t obligated to cause them to. In the press unencumber, CPS Energy officers are urging consumers to hunt a couple of quotes earlier than making main maintenance.