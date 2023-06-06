Cowboys’ Stephen Jones echoes McCarthy on DeAndre Hopkins interest, ‘really pleased’ with current receivers

The Dallas Cowboys have expressed their pride with their broad receiver room for the primary time since buying and selling away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a few late-round alternatives and cap reduction. There has been no indication in their pastime in signing DeAndre Hopkins, the three-time first-team All-Pro broad receiver who remains to be to be had in unfastened company.

According to The Athletic, Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones mentioned on Monday, “He’s not on this team right now. We went down the road with [Brandin] Cooks. We’re very comfortable with Cooks. We’re really pleased with our receiving group.” Meanwhile, head trainer and offensive play-caller Mike McCarthy instructed the Dallas Morning News on June 1 that he likes the glance in their staff of receivers and feels they’ve sufficient choices with out Hopkins.

- Advertisement -

The Cowboys’ evaluation in their receiver room isn’t like their earlier pursuit of unfastened agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prior to he changed into too pricey, and the addition of Brandin Cooks shifted their center of attention. CeeDee Lamb, the group’s former first-round select within the 2020 draft and best wideout, had a a hit 2022 season with occupation highs throughout all statistics, incomes him his 2nd Pro Bowl nod and Second Team All-Pro honors. After Lamb’s manufacturing accounted for 30% of the Cowboys’ group receptions, they traded for a valid No. 2 broad receiver in Cooks this offseason. Michael Gallup, the group’s No. 3 receiver, has additionally signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract within the 2022 offseason and feels higher now that he has had extra time to get well from his knee damage. Additionally, 2022 third-round select Jalen Tolbert has inspired in OTAs.

Overall, McCarthy feels relaxed with 4 other receivers in his offense, and the Cowboys are most likely centered on new contracts for Dak Prescott, Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs, making them hesitant to pursue Hopkins.