Cowboys release Antonio Callaway after WR reportedly arrested for driving with suspended license

The Dallas Cowboys have launched huge receiver Antonio Callaway following his arrest in Miami closing weekend for driving with a suspended license, consistent with ESPN. Callaway spent just a few months with the workforce.

In November, Dallas signed Callaway to its follow squad after a exercise. He did not get dressed for a unmarried sport with the workforce till they signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January 2022.

- Advertisement -

Callaway was once drafted through the Cleveland Browns within the fourth around of the 2018 NFL Draft and has 53 catches for 695 yards and 5 touchdowns in his occupation, however hasn’t performed an NFL sport since 2020. In reaction to Callaway’s release, the Cowboys signed huge receiver Tyron Johnson, who had prior to now performed for the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. The franchise additionally evaluated the facility of former first-round pick out N’Keal Harry and previous third-round pick out Lynn Bowden.

Please take a look at the opt-in field to recognize that you just wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye fixed in your inbox. Sorry! There was once an error processing your subscription. - Advertisement -

Tyron Johnson stuck 23 passes for 422 yards and 3 touchdowns in his occupation, catching 20 passes for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.

Callaway was once competing for a roster spot sooner than his release.