Cowboys new OC Brian Schottenheimer doesn’t plan to make massive changes to offense: ‘The system’s not broke’





Brian Schottenheimer, the Dallas Cowboys’ new offensive coordinator, has embraced his function in dealing with difficult questions from the media. During a up to date interview, Schottenheimer used to be requested about his first reminiscence of running with head trainer Mike McCarthy. Surprisingly, it took him again to 1998 when he served at the team of workers of his father, Marty Schottenheimer in Kansas City. McCarthy used to be a quarterbacks trainer for the Chiefs and the more youthful Schottenheimer used to be beginning his 2d NFL gig. Schottenheimer recalled the time when Dick Vermeil’s meticulous nature helped him all over his acclimation with McCarthy. According to Schottenheimer, Vermeil introduced him an enormous binder of the entire studies he used to be liable for and dropped it at the desk, indicating that it used to be the place to begin. This stumble upon taught Schottenheimer how essential it used to be to be told the sport. He mentioned that McCarthy is a hell of a soccer trainer.

Now, they have got crossed paths in Dallas, with Schottenheimer being introduced in to additional give a boost to the Cowboys’ offense. Despite completing fourth within the NFL in scoring in 2022, the offense may not be solely the similar as lately. Schottenheimer does not plan to make wholesale changes however calls and timing may well be adjusted. The Cowboys are lately instructing the gadget to their avid gamers which will likely be achieved all over the primary two levels of voluntary workout routines. OTA’s will characteristic a model of the offense and Schottenheimer expects it to be tweaked ahead of coaching camp in line with the OTA results.

Schottenheimer used to be inevitably requested about Dak Prescott and he expressed his admiration for him. Prescott finished over 66% of his passes in 2022 but in addition led the NFL with 15 interceptions. Schottenheimer mentioned he loves Prescott’s paintings ethic and tireless preparation and that he’s a real winner and champion. He additionally discussed that he’s excited to paintings with Prescott and the remainder of the staff.

Schottenheimer is constructive concerning the Cowboys’ offense, and for just right causes. They have some of the league’s most sensible quarterbacks in Prescott, a cast offensive line, a Pro Bowl working again in Tony Pollard, and a receiving corps that includes two former 1,000-yard wideouts in CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Schottenheimer feels that the Cowboys’ offense, led by means of Prescott, has the intangible qualities to be a distinct unit.



