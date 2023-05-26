Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy: Tony Pollard participating in OTAs on a reduced tempo, has chance to be ‘lead back’

According to contemporary reviews, Tony Pollard, who had a outstanding season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, is all set for an excellent larger season in 2023. Last 12 months, Pollard earned his first Pro Bowl variety, thank you to a high-scoring season with career-high 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns, of which 75% had been on the bottom with 9 dashing touchdowns after topping 1,000 dashing yards for the primary time. Although he suffered a fractured fibula in the Cowboys’ season-ending NFC Divisional spherical playoff defeat towards the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas’ head trainer and play-caller, Mike McCarthy, printed that Pollard is again participating, albeit at a reduced pace.

This construction validates the significance of Pollard, whose outstanding 5.9 yards in keeping with contact led the NFL amongst gamers with a minimum of 200 touches in 2022. Dallas had just lately launched their franchise chief, Ezekiel Elliott, due to his deficient efficiency, which featured a lowly 3.9 yards in keeping with contact, making it an opportune time for Pollard to take over. Additionally, Elliot won 16 extra touches than Pollard in spite of the latter placing up an excellent show in the former season. Pollard’s backfield buddies come with Deuce Vaughn, an undrafted Malik Davis, and Ronald Jones. McCarthy asserts that this justifies Tony Pollard taking centre degree as he’s set to lead the working again lineup for the primary time in 2023, having entered the brand new season on the franchise tag.