Cowboys’ Micah Parsons says he’s bulking up for position switch he unofficially made during 2022 season

The Dallas Cowboys have formally introduced that two-time first-team All-Pro, Micah Parsons, is transitioning from linebacker to defensive finish. According to a tweet from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Parsons has been coaching in Austin, Texas, and has added bulk and weight to his nutrition. He targets to go back to the staff during the arranged staff practices starting May 22. However, he tweeted that he does not plan on enjoying at a weight any heavier than 255 kilos, and the extra bulk he plans so as to add is not more than 10 kilos.

It’s value noting that Micah’s positional switch to defensive finish came about in 2022, now not this 12 months. While he used to be formally indexed as a linebacker in his rookie 12 months in 2021, Micah received the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and coated up in a conventional linebacker location earlier than the snap 55.2% of the time, in step with Pro Football Focus. However, in 2022, he picked up his sport via lining up at the defensive position 81.1% of the time.

Micah Parsons Career Defensive Snap Alignment

- Advertisement - Defensive Line 41.3% 81.1% - Advertisement - Linebacker 55.2% 18.1% - Advertisement - Defensive Back 3.5% 0.8%

(Data in step with Pro Football Focus)

This strategic switch has made him a fair higher participant via permitting him to get after the quarterback extra successfully. In the former season, he co-led the NFL in quarterback pressures with 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa, whilst his 13.5 sacks closing season ranked because the seventh-most within the NFL. Even as a linebacker in his rookie 12 months, Micah had a vital affect on opposing backfields, completing with 13 sacks. However, his quarterback pressures higher dramatically from 12 months 1 when he had 67 pressures, which have been tied for the ninth-most within the NFL.

Micah is internally serious about the Cowboys’ choice of Michigan defensive take on Mazi Smith within the 2023 NFL Draft’s first spherical. According to



