Cowboys legend Daryl Johnston tabbed as new USFL president, excited as league enters Year 2 of rebrand

The USFL can have a new president as it enters Year 2 of its rebrand. Daryl Johnston, a three-time Super Bowl champion all through his enjoying days with the Dallas Cowboys, has been promoted from vp to president.

Johnston, additionally an established analyst for the Fox NFL broadcast sales space, takes over for Brian Woods, who stepped down as USFL president with a view to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors. As vp, Johnston performed an integral position within the USFL turning into the primary spring league in just about 40 years to finish its season in 2022.

“I think that Year 1 was very successful,” Johnston not too long ago mentioned in an interview with CBS Sports. “I think more of what you’re trying to do is establish a stand-alone league that provides a non-traditional route back to the

The league without a doubt accomplished its function remaining 12 months of offering its gamers with NFL alternatives. Over 180 USFL gamers labored out for NFL teams remaining season, with 60 gamers signing NFL contracts. More than 20 gamers ended up on NFL rosters, with KaVontae Turpin, the USFL MVP remaining 12 months, incomes All-Pro honors with the Cowboys remaining season.

“The success of your model causes you to reload your workforce 25, 30, 35% every year,” Johnston mentioned.

Fortunately for the USFL, each quarterbacks who performed in remaining 12 months’s league championship recreation — J’Mar Smith of the Birmingham Stallions and Case Cookus of the Philadelphia Stars — will probably be again for his or her respective groups. Mike Abernathy, a veteran protection who frolicked remaining fall with the Packers and Falcons, is again patrolling the secondary for the Houston Gamblers.

After enjoying every of their regular-season video games in Birmingham, the USFL has expanded into 4 hubs for 2023: Birmingham, Detroit, Canton and Memphis. Two groups will proportion hubs this season in response to their proximity to their domestic towns.

Johnston is particularly excited to have video games performed this 12 months in Ford Field, which additionally hosts the Detroit Lions and can host the USFL’s Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars. The is the second one time the Panthers have performed domestic video games in Detroit. The unique Panthers performed their domestic video games on the Pontiac Silverdome.

“That’s the last championship in the early go-around with the USFL,” Johnston mentioned of the Panthers. “It was easy to tap into some of that support, some of that passion with the Michigan Panthers. Very excited to see what they do.”

Johnston could also be fearful to peer if the Pittsburgh Maulers can create a home-field benefit whilst enjoying video games this season in Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is lower than 100 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. The Maulers have additionally followed black and gold whilst matching Pittsburgh’s different professional sports activities groups.

“It just seemed like a natural fit with Pittsburgh being close by,” Johnston mentioned about stationing the Maulers in Canton. “The change in the color scheme, getting into that traditional gold and black of what all the Pittsburgh teams are, I think was a great move by our people at the USFL.”

The USFL has a number of regulations and laws that separates itself from the NFL, together with the power to retain ownership after a rating if the offensive workforce converts a 4th-and-12 play from their very own 25-yard-line. The league could also be upping its protection measures through permitting gamers to put on ProTech helmet covers all through practices and video games.

“What it does, in eliminating the potential for some concussive and concussive hits, is very impressive from the data and it’s obviously better than a helmet alone,” Johnston mentioned. “We felt that it was necessary from our players.”

The USFL’s 2nd season will kick issues off with a double-header on April 15. The Stars will take at the Showboats at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the protecting champion Stallions will host the New Jersey Generals at 7:30 p.m. ET.