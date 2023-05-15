Cowboys kicker search: Assistant coach John Fassel considering ‘anybody else on Earth,’ names 3 possibilities





The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for his or her minicamp with just one kicker on their roster, Tristan Vizcaino. After a chain of setbacks on the place in fresh months, the crew is looking for a metamorphosis and hoping to position an finish to their Super Bowl drought.

The Cowboys have considerable time to discover a new kicker, and particular groups coach John Fassel is actively scouting to seek out doable applicants. He likens the quest to discovering the following emerging celebrity in a skill display. “We have Tristan on the roster. Anyone else who’s not on the team yet is under consideration,” Fassel said in an interview with the Cowboys site. “That’s everyone, really. We have a lot of different guys that we’re still looking at including players from the XFL, USFL, veterans who are currently without a team, and younger players who are still trying to find their place.”

It’s imaginable that Vizcaino may just win the process, however it might make sense for Dallas to herald veteran pageant. As the one kicker on the crew, Vizcaino’s occupation stats display 11 out of 12 box targets made in his three-year occupation, by no means having greater than seven box function makes an attempt in a season. Fassel has expressed a desire for veteran kickers to be a part of the open pageant or even discussed some doable applicants: “There’s veterans on the street right now — let’s face it, there’s Mason (Crosby), there’s Robbie (Gould), there’s (Ryan) Succop. There’s a lot of guys that have performed in the NFL, and you weigh that against everything else. There’s really no secrets of who’s available.”

Brett Maher, who used to be the Cowboys’ kicker final season, could also be to be had. However, the crew hasn’t opted to re-sign him after he ignored 5 further issues right through the playoffs, which resulted in the tip of his tenure in Dallas. “He had a great year. He had a bad game,” Fassel said. (*3*)

The Cowboys nonetheless have time to find a veteran kicker, however having an open pageant may well be an exhilarating alternative for the crew. The franchise is at all times discovering new and leading edge tactics to stick within the news and this may well be simply what they wish to revive their kicking recreation.