Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin says he’s ‘not fair catching’ anything even after rule change to NFL kickoff returns

The National Football League (NFL) has licensed a one-year trial for a brand new fair catch rule in 2023. The up to date rule now permits kick returners to sign for a fair catch inside the 25-yard line, and it ends up in a touchback with ownership starting on the 25-yard line. Many coaches around the league, from Andy Reid in Kansas City to Dan Campbell in Detroit, have voiced their opposition to the change. While some argue that the brand new rule will most probably lead to fewer collisions that happen on kickoffs, it is going to additionally most probably prohibit returns in a given sport.

However, one participant who does no longer appear to be suffering from the rule change is KaVontae Turpin of the Dallas Cowboys. Turpin claims that he plans to take the ball out irrespective of any new regulations in position. He even discussed that he didn’t fair catch all the way through school video games when this rule used to be already in impact. Turpin arrived in Dallas final season after a a success marketing campaign within the USFL, the place he earned league MVP honors. With Dallas, the 26-year-old receiver labored basically as a returner and temporarily made an have an effect on. During the 17 video games he performed final 12 months, Turpin averaged 24.2 yards in keeping with kickoff go back and fielded 29 punts for 303 yards (10.4 yards in keeping with go back), which earned him a Pro Bowl nod.

- Advertisement -

Turpin has made it transparent that he’ll proceed to be an element on particular groups for Dallas. While his prowess as a kick returner is well-established, he’s additionally having a look to make an have an effect on as a receiver, a task he performed simplest sparingly final 12 months. During an go out discussion board with head trainer Mike McCarthy following the 2022 season, Turpin used to be advised to get his leisure as a result of they plan to to find extra techniques to get him concerned within the offense. The receiver is affected person and thinking about being noticed as a playmaker.

Last 12 months, Turpin performed in simply 5% of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps, catching one in all his two goals for 9 yards. He additionally rushed for 17 yards on 3 carries. Turpin has a lot of room to develop on that finish whilst additionally keeping up his function as an excellent returner, irrespective of any new rule adjustments that come his manner.