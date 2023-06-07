Cowboys’ Jalen Tolbert says a gift from Dak Prescott, lessons from Brandin Cooks helped him prepare for 2023





Last season, the Dallas Cowboys had prime hopes for Jalen Tolbert, their third-round draft select. With the industry of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, the staff depended on Tolbert to step up along CeeDee Lamb, particularly since Michael Gallup was once recuperating from an ACL tear. However, Tolbert did not are living as much as expectancies, showing in simply 8 video games and catching handiest two out of 3 passes thrown his means for a general of 12 yards. Tolbert struggled right through the offseason because of an damage right through OTAs and coaching camp, and he discovered it difficult to stay alongside of the playbook as a result of he needed to assume an excessive amount of about splits, protection, and his path. After studying “Relentless by Tim Grover,” talented to him by means of quarterback Dak Prescott, Tolbert turned into extra motivated to return again more potent in Year 2. With the purchase of wideout Brandin Cooks and extra gamers in entrance of him at the intensity chart, Tolbert stays assured that he can excel and proceed to be told from Cooks, who has performed for six 1,000-yard seasons. While it is uncommon for newcomers who have been noncontributors at the box to turn out to be breakout stars, the Cowboys are hoping that Tolbert could make an have an effect on this season and someday. This content material is gifted with HTML tags.



