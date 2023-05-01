Cowboys ‘haven’t ruled out’ re-signing Ezekiel Elliott, despite taking Deuce Vaughn in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft was once stuffed with particular moments, however most likely none had been as heartwarming as when Chris Vaughn, the assistant director of faculty scouting for the Dallas Cowboys, made the decision to his son Deuce Vaughn, a Kansas State working again, to tell him that the Cowboys had decided on him because the 212th total select. However, some fanatics speculated that the choice signaled the top of the Ezekiel Elliott generation. Despite now not being a part of the Cowboys’ roster, the opportunity of Elliott returning was once by no means off the desk. With the addition of Deuce Vaughn, it gave the impression as even though that risk was once long past. But consistent with Jerry Jones, that is probably not the case.

“Ship has not sailed,” Jones said when requested about the opportunity of bringing Elliott again, consistent with the Cowboys’ respectable site. “We haven’t made a decision. We’ve obviously drafted a running back, a little different style than Zeke, but it doesn’t change the fact that for us, as far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that.”

Currently, the Cowboys have Vaughn, Tony Pollard, Ronald Jones, Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis on their roster as working backs. When requested about the opportunity of bringing again Elliott, Jones said that the group will evaluation their state of affairs and Elliott’s state of affairs to decide the most efficient plan of action, however he didn’t rule out a reunion.

In March of 2021, ESPN reported that Elliott had narrowed down his subsequent group choices to the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles. However, it seems that this was once extra of a want record, as all 3 groups declined to signal him. While the Cowboys don’t lately have a necessity for some other working again, Elliott is regarded as a legend amongst Cowboys fanatics, and it could be extraordinary to look him in a unique uniform on Sundays in 2023. Despite his underwhelming efficiency in the 2022 season, the place he rushed for best 876 yards and 12 touchdowns, completing remaining or tied for remaining some of the 22 NFL avid gamers with 200 or extra rushes in yards in step with rush, proportion of 10-yard rushes, and tackles have shyed away from, a imaginable reunion with the Cowboys must now not be ruled out.