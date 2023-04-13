COVID benefits fraud scheme leads to felony sentences | Arizona

(The Center Square) – A pair will spend years in Arizona prisons for stealing identities to practice for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance bills there in addition to in Colorado.

Daniel Lucero, age 34, and Makallyn Hunt, age 22, broke into loads of mailboxes In Arizona and Colorado all through the COVID-19 pandemic, stealing names and information to practice for unemployment help. A joint investigation by means of the Glendale Police Department and the United States Office of Inspector General apprehended the couple and located hundreds of stolen bureaucracy and dozens of fraudulently bought pay as you go debit playing cards.

“The sentencing of Lucero and Hunt underscores my office’s commitment to protecting the interests of taxpayers and vulnerable communities,” Attorney General Kris Mayes mentioned. “Misusing the identities of elderly individuals to fraudulently collect benefits is unacceptable.”

Lucero entered right into a accountable plea on Feb. 24, admitting to one depend of robbery, a category 2 felony, and one depend of Aggravated Taking the Identity of Another, a category 3 felony. He used to be sentenced to 7 years with the Arizona Department of Corrections, adopted by means of a duration of white-collar probation.

Hunt pleaded accountable to one depend of robbery and one depend of Aggravated Taking the Identity of Another on Jan. 20, regarded as elegance 5 and three felonies. She used to be sentenced to 1.5 years with the Arizona Department of Corrections, adopted by means of white-collar probation.

Both Hunt and Lucero have been ordered to pay $46,741 to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and $181,746 to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, a complete of $228,487.

“This sentencing illustrates that individuals who engage in unemployment insurance fraud will be held accountable. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate those who exploit the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program,” mentioned Quentin Heiden, Special Agent-in-Charge, Western Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

Hunt and Lucero’s sentencing comes just a month after the Arizona Attorney General’s workplace prosecuted a criminal offense ring duplicating digital receive advantages switch (EBT) playing cards, leading to $1.2 million in stolen benefits.

“Those engaging in fraud are on notice that my office will investigate and prosecute these crimes to the fullest extent of the law,” Mayes mentioned.

Further case main points have not begun to be made public.