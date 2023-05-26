Court says Hugh Grant’s lawsuit alleging illegal snooping by The Sun tabloid can go to trial

FILE – Hugh Grant arrives on the twenty third annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 29, 2023. A London courtroom on Friday rejected an try by the writer of The Sun tabloid to throw out a lawsuit by actor Hugh Grant alleging that reporters and investigators it employed illegally snooped on him. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

A London courtroom has rejected an try by the writer of The Sun newspaper to throw out a lawsuit by actor Hugh Grant alleging that reporters and investigators it employed illegally snooped on him

LONDON — A London courtroom on Friday rejected an try by the writer of The Sun tabloid to throw out a lawsuit by actor Hugh Grant alleging that reporters and investigators it employed illegally snooped on him.

Justice Timothy Fancourt stated a trial in January could have to decide whether or not The Sun had performed illegal information amassing that integrated tapping his landline and bugging his automobile and breaking into his house.

- Advertisement -

News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun, had argued that Grant did not convey his claims inside a six-year cut-off date. The pass judgement on brushed aside Grant’s telephone hacking claims on time limitation grounds, however stated the case may just continue at the different allegations.

“It was only on seeing invoices disclosed … in 2021 that Mr. Grant believed that private investigators (PIs) had been instructed by The Sun to target him in various ways, particularly in 2011,” Fancourt wrote.

The case was argued during a hearing last month that also included phone hacking allegations by Prince Harry against News Group, Rupert Murdoch’s British newspapers.

- Advertisement -

Fancourt’s ruling didn’t address the Duke of Sussex’s case because he wants to hear more about Harry’s allegations that he was prevented from bringing his claims much sooner because of a “secret agreement” between Buckingham Palace and Murdoch’s papers.

Harry alleged that the royal family had agreed to settle their cases with NGN, publisher of the defunct News of the World, out of court after related litigation died down. He said the deal called for an apology from the newspapers.

In court papers, Harry said that he only brought his lawsuit when efforts to expedite that settlement failed. He said his brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, subsequently received a “huge” settlement over phone hacking allegations against News Group.

NGN has denied there was a “secret agreement.” The palace hasn’t responded to messages seeking comment on that or William’s alleged settlement.

A spokesperson for News Group issued a statement Friday saying that it was pleased that the court threw out Grant’s phone hacking allegations.

“NGN strongly denies the various historical allegations of unlawful information-gathering contained in what remains of Mr. Grant’s claim,” the commentary stated.