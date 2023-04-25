Court denies request to lift gag order in Idaho killings

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request via 30 news organizations to lift a gag order in the prison case of a person accused of stabbing 4 University of Idaho scholars to dying.

The prime courtroom didn’t weigh in on whether or not the gag order, which prohibits legal professionals, prosecutors, regulation enforcement companies and others concerned in the case from speaking to the news media, violates the First Amendment rights of a unfastened press. Instead, the unanimous Idaho Supreme Court justices stated the news organizations must have introduced their request to the Justice of the Peace pass judgement on who issued the gag order.

“This Court has long respected the media’s role in our constitutional republic, and honored the promises in both the Idaho Constitution and First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” Justice Gregory Moeller wrote in the verdict, occurring to quote a ruling from a federal case that stated accountable press protection, “guards against the miscarriage of justice” by subjecting the court system and those who are a part of it to public scrutiny.

- Advertisement -

Still, Moeller wrote, the balancing act between the First Amendment protections afforded to the press and the Sixth Amendment fair trial rights promised to defendants has become increasingly difficult with the advent of the internet and social media.

Though those are “well-guarded rights,” Moeller said, news organizations who wish to challenge gag orders should start at the lower courts and work their way up to the state’s highest judicial bench, rather than approaching the Supreme Court first.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.

- Advertisement -

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

The case garnered widespread publicity, and in January Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued the sweeping gag order, barring attorneys, law enforcement agencies and others associated with the case from talking or writing about it.

The coalition of news organizations, which includes The Associated Press, contends the gag order violates the right to free speech by prohibiting it from happening in the first place.

- Advertisement -

An attorney representing the family of one of the victims has also filed an opposition to the gag order in state court. Shannon Grey, who represents the Goncalves family, said in that challenge that the gag order is unduly broad and places an undue burden on the families. Marshall said a hearing on the matter would be held after the Idaho Supreme Court issues a ruling on the news organizations’ challenge.

Kohbergers’ attorneys, meanwhile, contend the gag order essentially requires the attorneys involved in the case to act ethically to ensure Kohberger gets a fair trial.

“This is not a case where the attorneys seek to use the rules as a weapon against one another. It is a case where a young man is on trial for his life,” Logsdon wrote. “There was nothing inappropriate about the Magistrate Court reminding the attorneys involved of their ethical obligations.”

High-publicity instances frequently provide a conundrum for judges, who paintings to give protection to the defendant’s proper to an even trial. Courts once in a while really feel that controlling the glide of information across the case — via forbidding the ones concerned from speaking about it — is a great way to prohibit exposure.

But gag orders can infringe at the First Amendment rights of the general public and of the folk concerned in the case. News organizations that duvet the courts serve a watchdog function, preserving the general public knowledgeable about how the judicial department operates. During the investigation into the University of Idaho scholars’ slayings, news organizations’ interviews with investigators and police officers frequently labored to quash incorrect information unfold on-line via individuals who styled themselves as sleuths on social media websites.

“While we are disappointed that the Court denied the petition, the media coalition now has a clear path under Idaho law to challenge the gag order and vindicate these important First Amendment rights,” Wendy Olson, the lawyer representing the news coalition, stated.

The Idaho Supreme Court ruling method the news coalition may now pass to the Justice of the Peace pass judgement on to ask her to rethink the gag order. The coalition has now not but introduced any subsequent steps.