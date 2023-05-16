Couple killed during hit-and-run in SE Houston; Family pleas for driver to surrender to police

HOUSTON – The seek for the driver accountable for killing Tracey and Stephanie Moore whilst they had been driving a scooter continues to worry the circle of relatives. On Sunday, members of the family spoke out and pleaded for the driver to flip themselves in or face the possibility of a grieving circle of relatives member monitoring them down.

The Moore couple, who had recognized every different since they had been two years outdated, had been each 37 years outdated and had been killed whilst driving a scooter in the 4000 block of the Gulf Freeway remaining week. Tracey’s mom, Contina Moore, shared that her son had simply gained his stepfather’s scooter that night time and wanted it to assist supply for his circle of relatives. She additionally added, “He was a very loving and caring person, he’d help anyone.”

According to investigators, the driver of a maroon pick-up truck struck the couple and failed to forestall and assist. The circle of relatives is working out, in accordance to their pastor, and all they really want is closure and to transfer on from this tragedy. “Accidents happen, but you have to have moral culpability. The family needs closure,” shared Pastor Dr. Stephen Missick.

The Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division remains to be investigating the case. They, in conjunction with Crime Stoppers Houston, are searching for the general public’s help to to find the driver accountable.

It is heart-wrenching to see households lose their family members due to reckless riding, and this is a reminder to at all times prioritize protection at the roads.

May we are hoping for justice for the Moore circle of relatives and pray for their therapeutic.

