Couple Behind Los Angeles Restaurant Horses Trade Charges of Violence

The cooks Liz Johnson and Will Aghajanian, companions in industry and marriage, have attracted national consideration and a star following for his or her casual, refined delicacies on the Catbird Seat in Nashville, Mimi in New York City and Horses in Los Angeles.

But that realize has spilled over into notoriety this week as sensational and very non-public allegations lifted from public paperwork started to make the rounds on the net. Ms. Johnson has accused Mr. Aghajanian of assaulting her, visiting prostitutes and torturing a host of puppy kittens to demise. He has accused her of threatening to kill him and intentionally burning him with kitchen implements.

In November, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Ms. Johnson asked and was once granted a brief restraining order in opposition to her husband, ordering him to stick 10 toes clear of her at paintings and 100 yards clear of her and their 3 canines in any respect different occasions.

In January, Mr. Aghajanian replied with a equivalent request as section of a divorce submitting, pronouncing that Ms. Johnson had verbally and bodily abused him for years, each at house and of their eating places. In that submitting, he mentioned that the couple not lived in combination and requested for sole custody of the canines. A pass judgement on denied his request for a restraining order “for lack of sufficient showing of good cause.”