Couple Behind Los Angeles Restaurant Horses Trade Charges of Violence

The cooks Liz Johnson and Will Aghajanian, companions in industry and marriage, have attracted national consideration and a star following for his or her casual, refined delicacies on the Catbird Seat in Nashville, Mimi in New York City and Horses in Los Angeles.
But that realize has spilled over into notoriety this week as sensational and very non-public allegations lifted from public paperwork started to make the rounds on the net. Ms. Johnson has accused Mr. Aghajanian of assaulting her, visiting prostitutes and torturing a host of puppy kittens to demise. He has accused her of threatening to kill him and intentionally burning him with kitchen implements.
In November, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Ms. Johnson asked and was once granted a brief restraining order in opposition to her husband, ordering him to stick 10 toes clear of her at paintings and 100 yards clear of her and their 3 canines in any respect different occasions.
In January, Mr. Aghajanian replied with a equivalent request as section of a divorce submitting, pronouncing that Ms. Johnson had verbally and bodily abused him for years, each at house and of their eating places. In that submitting, he mentioned that the couple not lived in combination and requested for sole custody of the canines. A pass judgement on denied his request for a restraining order “for lack of sufficient showing of good cause.”
In the paperwork, Ms. Johnson mentioned the workforce of the eating place walked out in November, in protest of her husband’s presence within the kitchen; he mentioned she had incited the walkout as section of a calculated plan to take away him from the industry.
Since opening in October 2021, Horses has pulled neck-and-neck with Los Angeles superstar haunts just like the Polo Lounge and Jon & Vinny’s, with its antique vibe and a cool-kids clientele that has integrated Will Ferrell, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson. It has seemed on a couple of Best New Restaurant lists and gained rave reviews; closing 12 months, The Times referred to as it “that rare animal in Los Angeles: a hot reservation with serious cooking behind the scenes.” (It later got here to mild that the disgraced restaurateur Ken Friedman was once involved within the eating place.)
After The Los Angeles Times broke the news of the court docket dispute on Wednesday, a commentary was once posted at the eating place’s Instagram account, pointing out that Mr. Aghajanian had left the eating place closing November, and that Ms. Johnson was once guiding the eating place “to continuously make Horses what she had always intended it to be — A place of joy and celebration.”
Mr. Aghajanian denied the allegations and in a written commentary mentioned, “I have not and have never abused animals, nor my wife.” Ms. Johnson mentioned she stood by means of her accusations.
The couple met in 2011 as interns at Noma, the influential Copenhagen eating place that plans to near in 2024. Since 2015, they have got led — and abruptly left — a number of kitchens, together with the ones at Mimi, the Catbird Seat, and Freedman’s, a contemporary Jewish deli in Los Angeles, the place Ms. Johnson was once named one of Food & Wine mag’s Best New Chefs in 2018. (The house owners of Mimi and the Catbird Seat didn’t straight away reply to telephone messages in the hunt for remark.)
Last fall, Ms. Johnson introduced that she would open a brand new eating place in Manhattan, within the West Village house that housed Chumley’s, one of the few Prohibition-era speakeasies to live to tell the tale into the twenty first century till it closed in 2020. The long run of that challenge is unclear, however Thomas Carter, who was once a expert at the opening, mentioned Thursday that he was once not concerned. (Mr. Carter confronted a large number of allegations of abusive place of job habits in 2018, as a spouse in Estela and different Manhattan eating places with the chef Ignacio Mattos.)
Mr. Friedman didn’t reply to a request to verify his involvement in Horses. He co-owned eating places in New York City and Los Angeles till the New York State legal professional normal, Letitia James, discovered that he had sexually careworn 11 workers on the Spotted Pig in Greenwich Village. The eating place closed in January 2020.