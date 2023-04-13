County commissioners honor Robstown powerlifters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some actual woman energy was once on show Wednesday on the Nueces County Commissioners Court assembly. The energy got here courtesy of the Robstown Early College High School Girls Powerlifting crew.

They have been identified through commissioners for successful again to again state titles.

- Advertisement -

The crew earned their newest name after competing on the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association meet in Frisco closing month.

For the newest native news updatesclick on right here, or obtain the KRIS 6 News App.