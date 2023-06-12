Council proposes allowing more homes in single-family zoning

City Council on Thursday voted to create a program that would allow more homes on single-family lots, as long as some homes are priced affordably.

“What we are trying to accomplish here, from a high level, is to create an ownership density bonus program that allows for affordable units to be built without subsidy,” said Council Member Ryan Alter, who sponsored the proposal.

- Advertisement -

The program, dubbed Opportunity Unlocked, is one of many recent proposals intended by Council to increase housing supply. The policy was the centerpiece of Alter’s housing platform during his campaign last year for the District 5 seat.

Unlike other density bonus programs, Opportunity Unlocked ties requirements to bedrooms instead of units – a move aimed at incentivizing developers to build affordable homes for families.

“Too often we see projects with affordable housing requirements just build studios or one-bedroom units,” Alter said. “But by taking a bedroom approach, we are able to incentivize developers to satisfy their affordability requirements through multi-bedroom, family-friendly homes.”

- Advertisement -

To get the number of bedrooms allowed on a site, developers would divide the lot’s square footage by a to-be-determined number. Developers would then make a certain percentage of the bedrooms deed-restricted for affordable housing.

Single-family zoning currently allows for one or two units per lot, depending on the exact zoning category.

The resolution gives city staffers leeway to recommend what the program should look like. Height and setback restrictions would likely be relaxed, though not so much that the character of single-family neighborhoods would dramatically change, Alter said. The new homes would be similar in scale to existing homes and could include detached homes, townhomes, tri- or quadplexes, or similar building types.

- Advertisement -

The affordable units would serve those making up to 120 percent of the median family income. Requiring deeper affordability could mean fewer units – a trade-off Alter said Council should discuss further.

“When we utilize these bonuses, do we always aim for the most affordable in terms of (median family income) but fewer units? Or do we want more units but not quite as affordable?” Alter said.

Mayor Kirk Watson also directed staffers to identify ways to make homeownership more accessible, especially for historically disenfranchised communities, including by making it easier to access capital.

Council voted 8-1-2 in favor, with Mackenzie Kelly against, Alison Alter abstaining and Leslie Pool absent.

Alison Alter abstained due to what she called an “incoherent approach” to housing policy. She said that Council should only allow more density in exchange for affordable housing, and she criticized an earlier vote to reduce or eliminate compatibility, the rule that limits the height of buildings near single-family homes, without any affordability in return.

The resolution directs staffers to return with a draft ordinance by October.

The Austin Monitor’s work is made possible by donations from the community. Though our reporting covers donors from time to time, we are careful to keep business and editorial efforts separate while maintaining transparency. A complete list of donors is available here, and our code of ethics is explained here.