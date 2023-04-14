Could the Carolina Panthers take Anthony Richardson number one?

Bryce Young or CJ Stroud is the more secure select, however may just the Panthers swing for the fences and draft Anthony Richardson number one general?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For maximum of the 2023 NFL draft procedure, the Carolina Panthers most sensible select has been thought to be a race between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, with fresh momentum pointing towards Young going at the most sensible.

“The ceiling is the highest for Anthony Richardson,” Clancy said. “The floor may be the lowest….but could Carolina take him at number one? I think 100 percent.”

- Advertisement - Richardson’s elite dimension and athleticism have many NFL scouts and analysts drooling, with comparisons to Cam Newton on that entrance. Richardson is amazingly uncooked, then again, best beginning 10 video games all the way through his 3 years at Florida with questions coming up about his footwork and general mechanics.

Young or Stroud would undoubtedly be the ‘more secure’ select for the Panthers, however after making an enormous transfer to business up for that prime select it would not be a surprise to look them swing for the fences as soon as once more and obtain a participant in Richardson who has the possible to be an all-time nice – even supposing the drawback is amazingly dangerous.