Could Aaron Rodgers end up with the San Francisco 49ers?

SAN FRANCISCO — Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers many times mentioned he desires to play the 2023 season as a member of the New York Jets, however the days proceed to head through with no industry between the Jets and Packers.

The expectation stays that Rodgers will end up in the Big Apple, however there may be momentum to the concept that the San Francisco 49ers may slide into the dialog – and they've the cap flexibility to make this paintings if Kyle Shanahan and proprietor Jed York are keen to take action.

Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino of the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast mentioned San Francisco’s reported passion in getting excited about the Rodgers race, and the way Rodgers himself would possibly really feel about those two attainable locations.

“Would Rodgers rather go to the Jets or the 49ers?” Marino pondered. “He played his college ball at Cal, he prefers the west coast, seems like that’d probably be pretty attractive to him.”

Rodgers has mentioned in the previous he desires San Francisco to pay for now not settling on him in the 2005 NFL draft, but when this is now not a sticking level it will make sense for the 39-year-old to play out his ultimate yr(s) with a group stuffed with skill at just about each unmarried place.

The 49ers reportedly can be keen to section with a couple of 3rd spherical alternatives this yr in addition to a primary spherical select in 2024, and they may be able to reshuffle some cap eventualities to be able to accommodate the vital cap hit bringing Rodgers again to the Bay would accrue.