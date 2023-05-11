Cougars Seek Final American Crown

HOUSTON – The University of Houston monitor and box crew has set its points of interest on profitable the American Athletic Conference Championships in Tampa, Florida this coming Friday-Sunday. This would be the Cougars’ ultimate look on the American Championships earlier than they sign up for the Big 12 Conference.

STARTING LINE NOTES

Houston these days holds 8 person conference-leading marks heading into the championships and is main each males’s relays.

The Cougars have 44 best 8 marks within the convention. The best 8 people in every match rating issues against the crew totals. The crew with probably the most issues wins the convention name.

Houston has had a male person win the 100- and 200-meter dashes six years in a row and in seven of the 8 championships.

Junior De’Vion Wilson goals to protect his 110-meter hurdles name and Houston’s unbeaten streak within the match.

goals to protect his 110-meter hurdles name and Houston’s unbeaten streak within the match. The Cougars males’s 400-meter relay crew has gained the development at each American Conference Championships.

Senior Christyan Sampy hopes to reclaim his pole vault name, which he gained in 2021.

hopes to reclaim his pole vault name, which he gained in 2021. Senior Jadon Brome seeks a three-peat within the triple bounce.

seeks a three-peat within the triple bounce. Senior Benjamin Okafor leads the convention within the lengthy bounce and could be Houston’s first convention champion within the match since 2018 if he wins.

leads the convention within the lengthy bounce and could be Houston’s first convention champion within the match since 2018 if he wins. Senior Trey Johnson goals to be Houston’s first 400-meter sprint winner since Jermaine Holt gained the development in 2021.

goals to be Houston’s first 400-meter sprint winner since Jermaine Holt gained the development in 2021. A male Cougar has gained the 400-meter hurdles prior to now 3 championships.

The girls wish to protected their first person convention titles in any match since 2021.

Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza is the one competitor within the American to clock a time below 23 seconds within the 200-meter sprint this season. If Tamayo-Garza wins, she could be simply the second one Cougar to clinch the development, and Houston’s third-ever gold medalist within the match ( Brianne Bethel gained the 200 in 2018 and 2021).

is the one competitor within the American to clock a time below 23 seconds within the 200-meter sprint this season. If Tamayo-Garza wins, she could be simply the second one Cougar to clinch the development, and Houston’s third-ever gold medalist within the match ( gained the 200 in 2018 and 2021). The males have gained seven American Athletic Conference out of doors crew titles and the ladies have gained two.

