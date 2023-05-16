Cougars’ Inaugural Big 12 Conference Volleyball Schedule Unveiled

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball staff is scheduled to host a complete convention time table at Fertitta Center in its inaugural season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The time table launched on Tuesday indicates a brand new bankruptcy for Houston and Houston Volleyball, as they transfer to another league.



Houston will play towards each Big 12 staff, which incorporates six house matchups and 6 at the street. Half of the league suits are a sequence performed on consecutive days (i.e., Friday/Saturday) and part are unmarried suits. The time table incorporates 4 groups ranked within the ultimate ballot of 2022, in addition to seven 2022 NCAA Tournament groups. The Big 12 Conference additionally recorded the most productive convention RPI within the 2022 season, with a blended 162-104 document, the very best in NCAA Division I.

The Cougars’ first recreation of the Big 12 season will likely be held in Provo, Utah, on September 20 towards fellow league newcomer BYU. The staff will proceed to play at the street for a sequence towards Kansas on September 29 and 30.

Houston will host its first convention opponent, West Virginia, for a sequence on October 6 and seven. Soon after, the reigning National Champions, Texas, will discuss with on October 13 and 14. The Cougars will conclude the primary part in their convention time table with a street recreation towards Texas Tech on October 20 and 21.

Head Coach David Rehr ‘s squad will trip to Cincinnati for an October 28 recreation towards a well-recognized opponent. The staff will then go back house to play UCF, who the Cougars cut up a convention championship with in 2022, in a sequence on November 3 and four. After a sequence tilt towards OU in Norman, Oklahoma, on November 9 and 10, Houston will arrive again on the Fertitta Center to play TCU on November 15 and Iowa State on November 17.

The Cougars will wrap up their street time table on November 22 with a travel to Waco, Texas, to fight towards Baylor. Houston will conclude its convention time table on November 25 towards Kansas State throughout the Fertitta Center.

Similar to the American Athletic Conference, the Big 12 Conference does now not dangle a volleyball match, and the common season champions will mechanically qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

