Corpus Christi Fire dealing with brush fire on Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its the season for brush fires and Padre Island, sadly, isn’t any exception.

Corpus Christi Fire Department is these days dealing with a brush fire between Sea Pines Drive and Padre Island National Seashore.

According to officers, there are not any properties or constructions at risk and the fire is heading clear of Park Road 22, against the water. CCFD officers are operating with PINS on learn how to deal with the fire when they see how a ways south it has long past.

Corpus Christi police also are on the scene directing site visitors.

This is an ongoing investigation, KRIS 6 News will replace all over again information turns into to be had.

