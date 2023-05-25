Coppell ISD: Bus driver arrested for sexual assault of child







Coppell Independent School District (CISD), based totally in Texas, issued a letter to oldsters informing them {that a} bus driver gotten smaller by means of the district, Paul Russo, has been accused of child intercourse crimes. CISD states that Russo was once arrested by means of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office on 22 May on a fee of irritated sexual assault of a child. The sufferer is claimed to be a pupil in CISD. The district is lately not able to liberate additional information about the allegations because of privateness rules. Russo, whose bond was once set at $50,000, has since been launched on bail. The faculty district, in conjunction with third-party transportation dealer Durham Transportation Services, which Russo labored for, is cooperating with cops and Child Protective Services right through the investigation. The district emphasises that its body of workers took “immediate action” after the allegations got here to gentle and Russo was once put on go away. The ex-driver has been prohibited from all CISD assets. The district has additionally suggested any individual with information concerning the case or any revel in of a child dealing with one thing very similar to touch CISD’s Head of Student and Staff Services at once.