Conviction vacated for man wrongfully imprisoned due to photo lineup mistake: ‘I’ve waited a long time’

A misleading photo lineup helped imprison a man for over 18 years for a deadly taking pictures he didn’t devote, in accordance to the Brooklyn district legal professional.

On Thursday, he walked loose after a pass judgement on vacated the conviction and brushed aside the indictment.

Sheldon Thomas, 35, was once convicted of a 2004 homicide in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush community. He was once arrested in line with a witness identity of a other particular person with the similar title who lived in the similar precinct — a mistake that was once first hid after which defined away all the way through the court cases, prosecutors stated.

- Advertisement -

A reinvestigation concluded detectives knew they had been other folks however had been intent on arresting the defendant and used the misguided identity process as pretext, prosecutors stated.

During a listening to on Thursday, the pass judgement on’s determination to vacate the conviction drew a smattering of applause within the small court docket.

“Thank you, your honor, for allowing this to happen,” Thomas stated. “I’ve waited a long time.”

- Advertisement -

Thomas stated he forgives the NYPD detective, witnesses and others fascinated by his prosecution and incarceration for the homicide of 14-year-old Anderson Bercy, whose true killer stays unknown.

“All this time they really had the wrong person,” Thomas stated. “The real people are still out there.”

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez speaks all the way through Martin Luther King Jr. Day at National Action Network House of Justice Headquarters, New York, Jan. 16, 2023. - Advertisement - Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket by way of Getty Images

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, whose Conviction Review Unit reexamined the case, stated he apologized to Thomas when the 2 met in courtroom.

“This is the first time in 25 years I’ve seen an erroneous photo identification used as the basis for an arrest that actually went to trial,” Gonzalez stated.

A prosecutor, Charles Linehan, stated a re-investigation of the case got here to the “inescapable conclusion” that Thomas’ conviction may now not stand as a result of he was once arrested in line with a {photograph} of a other Sheldon Thomas.

Three alleged gang individuals, together with Thomas, had been charged with killing Bercy, and wounding someone else on Dec. 24, 2004, in East Flatbush. Two weapons had been used and the shooters had been within a white automobile. A witness to start with recognized two males she knew, who didn’t come with Thomas, as being within the automobile.

According to the district legal professional’s Conviction Review Unit, detectives got a photo of every other Sheldon Thomas from a police database and confirmed an array with that photo to the witness, who recognized him as being within the automobile with 90% walk in the park. Based on her identity, the detectives went to the defendant’s cope with — now not to the cope with of the Sheldon Thomas whose photo the witness had recognized — and arrested him.

The defendant denied any involvement within the murder, however the similar witness who recognized the opposite Thomas within the array additionally recognized defendant Thomas in a lineup — successfully figuring out two other folks because the offender, prosecutors stated. Thomas was once then indicted at the side of the 2 others.

Police confirmed the photo of Sheldon Thomas, left, to a witness to establish, then arrested a other Sheldon Thomas, proper, in a 2004 homicide case, prosecutors stated. Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office

It wasn’t till a pretrial listening to in June 2006 that the array identity of the improper Thomas got here to gentle. Detective Robert Reedy admitted he falsely testified and the defendant was once in truth now not within the array. Reedy was once later disciplined following an investigation by way of the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau.

Another detective conceded that, when puzzled a few days after the homicide, the defendant had informed them that it wasn’t him within the photo array.

At the time, when police informed Thomas he were picked out of a photo array, he informed Reedy “that’s not me,” Linehan stated in courtroom. The detective went forward with the arrest anyway as a result of his “gut told him he had the right person,” Linehan stated.

When evaluating the pictures of the 2 males with the similar title, Linehan stated the “defendant did not look like the other Sheldon Thomas.”

Despite those revelations, the pass judgement on discovered that there was once possible reason to arrest Thomas in line with “verified information from unknown callers” and the truth that he resembled the opposite Thomas from the photo array. The defendant was once convicted of second-degree homicide, tried homicide and comparable counts and was once sentenced to 25 years to lifestyles in jail.

The Conviction Review Unit really useful vacating the conviction as “the errors undermined the integrity of the entire judicial process and defendant’s resulting conviction.” Because the proof was once and is flawed, the case can’t be retried, and the unit really useful disregarding the underlying indictment.

Thomas arrived at Brooklyn prison courtroom in handcuffs; he left within the fingers of his grandmother. He opted now not to discuss to newshounds upon leaving courtroom however discussed he sought after his first meal house to be oxtails.