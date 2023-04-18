Convicted serial rapist sentenced to more than 150 years

A convicted serial rapist in Indiana has been sentenced to existence in jail

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana pass judgement on has sentenced a convicted serial rapist to more than 150 years in jail, government stated Monday.

Darrell Goodlow used to be charged in 2021 with 57 counts, together with rape, housebreaking and legal confinement. He pleaded in charge in March to 9 counts, together with 8 legal counts of rape and one legal rely of killing a home animal, as a part of a plea settlement.

Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner sentenced him to 156 1/2 years in the back of bars on Friday, prosecutors stated in a news unencumber.

“With this resolution, the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison without putting the survivors in a position to relive the trauma they have experienced throughout the duration of a trial,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated.

Telephone messages have been left with protection legal professionals indexed in on-line courtroom data as representing Goodlow.

Prosecutors alleged that Goodlow focused girls of their 60s and 70s at the east facet of Indianapolis and within the suburb of Lawrence. They accused Goodlow of sexually assaulting 8 girls on six other events between August 2020 and September 2021.

In some instances, he dressed as a application employee to achieve get admission to to his sufferers’ properties. He killed one in all his sufferers’ canine all over one assault, police stated.

A fingerprint at some of the scenes helped investigators establish him. They additionally matched his DNA to proof accumulated in all 8 instances.