Convalescing Pope Francis holds talks with Cuba’s president at Vatican

Members of theCuban neighborhood in Italy wave Cuban flags and chant slogans in opposition to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel whilst he is assembly with Pope Francis at The Vatican, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Banner in Italian reads: ” Respect human rights in Cuba”. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Pope Francis, in his first complete week again at the Vatican following stomach surgical treatment, has met with Cuba’s president

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis, in his first complete week again at the Vatican following stomach surgical treatment, met on Tuesday with Cuba’s president, a part of the Holy See’s consideration to the communist-led Caribbean island country.

The Holy See’s temporary observation of the personal assembly with President Miguel Diaz-Canel gave no main points of what the pontiff and the Cuban chief mentioned. But it discussed “the importance of the diplomatic relations between the Holy See, evoking among other things the historic visit of St. John Paul II in 1998,” during a subsequent meeting with the Vatican’s secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The prelate and the Cuban leader also discussed Cuba’s “situation and the contribution that the Church offers, especially in the sphere of charity,” the statement said.

Cuba has been struggling through an economic crisis.

Francis visited Cuba in 2015, as part of the Vatican’s drive to encourage better international relations. That quest included that 1998 papal pilgrimage, the first-ever by a pontiff, to Cuba.

Parolin and Diaz-Canel also discussed “some international themes of reciprocal interest,” however the Vatican did not specify which of them. “The importance of continuing the commitment to always favor the common good” was once additionally stressed out, the Holy See mentioned.

Doctors have steered 86-year-old Francis to tempo himself as he recovers from the June 7 operation to fix a hernia and take away painful scarring from earlier surgical procedures.

Heeding their recommendation, Francis gained’t hang his conventional Wednesday morning target audience with pilgrims and vacationers in St. Peter’s Square this week. The weekly appointments in previous summers had been suspended for the month of July, in deference to sizzling climate and to offer the pontiff a bit of of a destroy.

At the a ways finish of a street that results in St. Peter’s Square, a handful of protesters demonstrated in opposition to the pope’s receiving the Cuban chief. They held inquiring for human rights to be revered in Cuba and the discharge of political prisoners there.

Earlier this yr, a papal envoy to Cuba pressed Cuban government to unlock Cubans who have been jailed and grant amnesty to these sentenced for taking part in protests at the island in 2021.

St. John Paul II used his pilgrimage to Cuba to inspire the country to open itself extra absolutely to the arena and for different countries to reciprocate.

The Vatican normally expresses skepticism referring to financial sanctions, corresponding to the ones carried out via U.S. administrations in opposition to Cuba.