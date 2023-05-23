Containment grows for Ramona Fire in Southern California

The Ramona Fire in Riverside County has skilled slight enlargement in a single day Monday, however there was an building up in containment as smartly.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department on Twitter, as of seven a.m. Tuesday, the fireplace grew to 348 acres, which is up from 328 acres reported at roughly 8:30 p.m. Monday, however it’s these days 35% contained.

During Monday evening, the fireplace close to the Ramona Expressway and Warren Road west of San Jacinto used to be handiest 20% contained. Nonetheless, after a couple of hours of evacuation orders, they had been lifted by means of Monday night, and roads are available.

The fireplace officers discussed that “firefighters will remain on-scene throughout the day working on continued containment, and control. Please continue to use caution in the fire area as apparatus and personnel are working.”