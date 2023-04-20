Conservative host Dan Bongino severs ties with Fox News

Comment

Dan Bongino, a conservative podcaster and host, has parted techniques with Fox News. The common Fox News host shared the news on his podcast, Cumulus Media's "The Dan Bongino Show," on Thursday after he was once not able to succeed in a freelance settlement to proceed his display, "Unfiltered With Dan Bongino," with the cable community and "Canceled in the USA" with the Fox News streaming provider, Fox Nation.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, has constructed a media empire parroting pro-Trump perspectives, together with wondering the “rigging” of 2020 presidential election effects.

“Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel,” he stated of “Unfiltered,” which he’s hosted since June 2021. “It’s tough to say that.”

Although Bongino stated his departure was once a "sad day," he confident listeners that there's "no acrimony" concerned within the determination, praised his staff and the alternatives he's had all the way through his decade-long dating with the community. "We just couldn't come to terms on an extension."

His ultimate display at the community would were this Saturday, however Bongino stated he determined towards it. “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” will air instead for the weekend, and Fox News will announce a brand new agenda within the coming weeks.

“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox News stated in a observation.

Bongino has ruffled feathers with employers and associates over time. He's fought on-air with Fox host Geraldo Rivera more than one instances on issues equivalent to covid-19 safety measures and the Uvalde school shooting.

In 2021, he threatened, however didn’t practice thru with preventing his podcast as a result of his objection to Cumulus Media’s vaccine mandate. Earlier the similar 12 months, Bongino stated he felt “betrayed” after Fox edited out Trump’s false election claims from an interview Bongino performed with the previous president.