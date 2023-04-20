Connecticut man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Florida sheriff

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a Florida sheriff, in accordance to government.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office stated an web consumer posted a demise risk on-line on 4Chan in opposition to Sheriff. Mike Chitwood. The Central Florida Intelligence Exchange flagged the post which learn “I WILL KILL CHITWOOD, MARK MY WORDS,” and traced it to a house in Ansonia, Connecticut.

Police stated Cristhian Zapata, 23, were the individual accountable for posting the net risk.

Zapata were dwelling together with his sister and her circle of relatives when the risk used to be posted. Zapata’s sister informed police her brother used to be at all times on his pc and frequently participated in extremist chat rooms on conspiracy theories and white supremacist ideology. She additionally shared her brother used to be fascinated about Adolf Hitler, police stated.

Authorities realized Zapata and his sister’s circle of relatives moved from the Ansonia condominium to their mom’s house in Shelton.

Police made touch with Zapata who then admitted to posting the demise risk, police stated.

Cristhian Zapata (IMAGE CREDIT: Volusia Sheriff’s Office)

Zapata stated he heard about contemporary occasions in Florida and different on-line threats to kill the sheriff. He informed police he used to be stunned people were arrested as a result of he believes within the first modification. Zapata stated he known as a nationalist, in accordance to police.

Shelton police arrested Zapata on Wednesday night time on a criminal warrant for creating a risk to kill, an offense that carries a $100,000 bond. Zapata is lately in police custody pending extradition to Volusia County in Florida.

Zapata’s arrest follows the ones of Tyler Meyer in San Diego, California, and Richard Golden in South Brunswick, New Jersey, who have been charged with the similar offenses, government stated.

According to police, the 3 suspects have been described as younger males with restricted social process who spent the vast majority of their time on-line collaborating in extremist, neo-Nazi or white supremacist boards on-line.

Police stated the net threats have been posted after Sheriff Chitwood known as out a far-right extremist crew for threatening Jewish other folks in Volusia County and inside central Florida.