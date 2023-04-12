Conjoined twins separated at Cook Children’s finally home

Amie and Jamie have been conjoined at the chest and shared a liver. Their 11-hour surgical procedure concerned a staff of 25 scientific execs, in keeping with Cook.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Formerly conjoined twins AmieLynn and JamieLynn Finley are finally wholesome and home, in keeping with the twins’ scientific staff.

Amie and Jamie have been conjoined at the chest and shared a liver. Their 11-hour surgical procedure concerned a staff of 25 scientific execs, in keeping with Cook.

“We didn’t know the outcome,” the twins’ father, James Finley, stated at a news convention Wednesday.

JamieLynn went home March 21, in keeping with Cook, whilst AmieLynn wanted extra time within the NICU to get well from a up to date surgical procedure.

“She gave us a few little curve balls,” the twins’ surgeon, Dr. José Iglesias stated.

On April 7, she left the sanatorium.

“It brought a few little tears to my eyes,” Dr. Iglesias stated of the ladies’ unencumber. “It’s neat once we get to look our children move home with their households. It’s why we do [this job.]

“They’re a part of our family,” stated Brianne Galvan, Amie’s number one nurse. “And there’s a little piece missing now that they’re not here.”

For any person wishing to help the Finleys, a fund has been created with the EECU in Fort Worth.