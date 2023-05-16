Tuesday, May 16, 2023
type here...
Florida

Congressman speaks out after staffers assaulted by man with baseball bat

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Congressman speaks out after staffers assaulted by man with baseball bat



Recently, a man in Virginia used to be apprehended by cops for committing an egregious assault towards two of Congressman Gerry Connolly’s staffers. The particular person has been accused of assaulting them with a steel baseball bat. In reaction to the news of this horrific incident, the Democratic consultant spoke candidly with CBS News correspondent Nikole Killian.

The assault has left many people stunned and appalled, in particular given its violent and harsh nature. In gentle of those occasions, you will need to stay knowledgeable and acutely aware of traits as they spread. By enabling browser notifications, you’ll be able to keep up-to-date on breaking news and reside occasions, in addition to acquire get entry to to unique reporting. Don’t leave out out – flip for your browser notifications nowadays.

Previous article
Kansas Jayhawks college basketball’s transfer portal winner
Next article
County and city collaborate on robust mental health program ahead of diversion facility launch

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks