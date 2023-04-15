Complaint alleges North Texas lawmaker had sex with a Capitol intern, report says

A Texas Capitol staffer has alleged that state Rep. Bryan Slaton had “sexual relations” with an intern about two weeks in the past, consistent with media stories.

The allegation in opposition to the Royse City Republican is in a grievance filed through a legislative staffer to the House General Investigating Committee, The Texas Tribune reported Friday.

Slaton, 45, has been accused of getting an “inappropriate relationship” with an intern who’s beneath the age of 21. Slaton, who’s married, is thought of as one of the crucial conservative contributors of the chamber. He has up to now filed regulation to make abortion a capital offense and has labored in opposition to LGBTQ rights.

Slaton’s legal professional issued a observation previous this week calling allegations in opposition to the lawmaker “outrageous” and “false.”

The Tribune didn’t establish the intern, and her legal professional didn’t reply to the hole’s request for remark.

The Tribune bought a grievance that alleges Slaton invited the intern to his Austin condominium overdue the evening of March 31. They drank alcohol in combination, and he later requested her no longer to discuss it, the Tribune reported. A complete model of the grievance, first posted on The Quorum Report, alleges that they had sex that evening.

The House General Investigating Committee is made up of 5 lawmakers who can glance into court cases of misconduct, malfeasance, misfeasance, abuse of place of business, incompetency and place of business habits. It met Friday and issued 4 subpoenas however didn’t expose what or whom it was once investigating, the Tribune reported.

Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, chairman of the committee, up to now said on Facebook that it does no longer touch upon investigations.

At least two House Republicans have referred to as for Slaton’s resignation, as has one Democrat.

Slaton, a former formative years minister, is serving his 2nd time period representing Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties. He attended Ouachita Baptist University, the University of North Texas and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, the place he bought a grasp of divinity stage.